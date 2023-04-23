INDIALIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

BSF hands over aged Pakistani national back to Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over an aged Pakistani national, who crossed the international border into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, to the Pakistan Rangers, a statement said on Sunday.

“Forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, when he crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory in Bhakhara village under Ferozepur district on Saturday,” the BSF said in a statement.

During questioning, it said, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistan national, Hakim Ali, 75, resident of Kasur had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently.

“Nothing objectionable was found with the individual. The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged its protest. Thereafter, on April 22 itself at 8.33 p.m., the apprehended Pakistan national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian grounds.

“The BSF always takes a humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,” the statement said.

