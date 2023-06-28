The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistan national, who entered the Indian territory inadvertently by crossing the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, to the Pakistan Rangers, a statement said on Wednesday.

During questioning, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistan national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. “Nothing objectionable were recovered from him,” it added.

The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged protest on the matter. At about 5.10 p.m. on Tuesday, the apprehended Pakistan national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

