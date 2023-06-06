The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday handed over two Pakistani nationals who were apprehended by along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector, to the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

The two Pakistani nations had crossed the border on Monday and entered Indian territory inadvertently, a BSF officer said.

They were identified as Sabib Khana, 25, and Mohammad Chand, 21.

During questioning, it was established that they “carrying personal belongings and Pakistani currency of Rs 1,000”, said the officer.

