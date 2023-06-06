INDIA

BSF hands over two Pakistanis to Pak Rangers

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday handed over two Pakistani nationals who were apprehended by along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector, to the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

The two Pakistani nations had crossed the border on Monday and entered Indian territory inadvertently, a BSF officer said.

They were identified as Sabib Khana, 25, and Mohammad Chand, 21.

During questioning, it was established that they “carrying personal belongings and Pakistani currency of Rs 1,000”, said the officer.

20230606-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Class 10 student dies during scuffle with classmates in Hyd school

    Fresh storm brewing over crucial AIFF polls?

    Modi meets leading Sikh intellectual voices

    Himachal man wanted in murder-kidnapping case held