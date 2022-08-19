INDIASOUTH ASIA

BSF head constable killed in Tripura militant attack, BGB help sought

In the first incident of terrorist violence in Tripura this year, a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was gunned down by militants of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on Friday, police said.

The BSF has sought the help of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to nab the NLFT militants, belonging to Biswa Mohan faction.

A police spokesman said that the NLFT cadres fired on a BSF patrolling party at Simna Two along the India-Bangladesh border in north Tripura district, injuring Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey, 53, who was shifted to an Agartala hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

“The NLFT extremists fired from the Bangladesh territory and immediately after the ambush, fled deep inside the mountainous forest of the neighbouring country after the BSF troopers retaliated,” the spokesman told IANS.

A huge contingent of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) led by Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Arindam Nath and senior BSF officials have rushed to the mountainous areas for taking further course of action.

A BSF official said that massive operations are underway in close coordination with the BGB to track down the insurgents responsible for the attack.

The slain Head Constable, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, belonged to the BSF’s 145th Battalion.

