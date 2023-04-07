INDIA

BSF jawan dies a week after wife’s death

NewsWire
0
0

A BSF jawan has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at his village in Hiranwada under Babri region of Shamli district.

A week ago, 40-year-old Dheeraj Kumar’s wife had also died under mysterious circumstances.

Her family members alleged that Dheeraj and his relatives had forced her to commit suicide.

According to police, an FIR was lodged on April 1 against Dheeraj and his two relatives for “forcing the woman to commit suicide”, and probe is on.

Elder brother of the jawan, Amit Sharma, said that his brother Dheeraj was posted in Gurugram and was on a month’s leave.

He lived with his wife and two children in Nanauta city of Saharanpur district, but about a week ago his wife consumed poison and died.

Dheeraj went to the farm in the morning, and was later found unconscious. The family rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a police spokesman said that the matter was being investigated.

20230407-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP gets nod for its second Elephant Reserve

    Goa has scope for ‘spiritual tourism’: Guv Pillai

    J&K: IED detected, defused on Srinagar airport road

    K’taka HC issues notices to Centre, BEML on privatisation