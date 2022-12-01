INDIA

BSF jawan who crossed border during search operation released by Pak

NewsWire
0
0

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the International Border in Punjab’s Abohar sector was apprehended and later released by the Pakistan Rangers. He crossed the border during a search operation due to dense fog, the BSF said.

According to information, at around 6.30 in the morning, a team of 8 BSF personnel was sent for patrolling on the other side of the fencing. Sources said that a constable inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan due to dense fog and was taken into custody by the Pak Rangers. When the patrolling team returned, it was found that the constable was not with it.

Information about this incident was passed on to senior officers of the BSF.

Later, an agreement was reached after a flag meeting of the officers of the BSF and Pak Rangers, after which the BSF jawan was released at around 1.50 p.m. The jawan had been recently posted at the Abohar border.

20221201-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey India moves Delhi HC against RTI seeking its financial records

    Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna

    Working with John was extremely comfortable and fun, says Jacqueline

    Centre working on revival of river Saraswati