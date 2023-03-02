ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

BSF Jawan’s patriotism trumps passion for music at Telugu Indian Idol 2 auditions

NewsWire
0
0

BSF Jawan Chakrapani, who serves at the India-Pakistan border, recently attended aha’s Telugu Indian Idol auditions, showcasing his passion for music and dedication to serving his country.

During his audition, Chakrapani shared how he had no prior knowledge of music but learned to sing while on duty at the border. He spoke about how singing helped him cope with the challenging conditions of serving in a remote location with no mobile network or access to other facilities.

Chakrapani sang the popular song ‘Aakasham Thaakelaa’ rendered by late SP Balasubramaniam in the Telugu hit movie ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’.

His dedication to learning music in such challenging circumstances left the judges and the audience in awe. S.S. Thaman, one of the judges, commended Chakrapani for his commitment to music and service to the nation.

After listening to his performance, Singer Karthik was moved to give Chakrapani a ‘Yes’ for his talent, but to everyone’s surprise, Chakrapani politely declined the offer. He explained that he had no pending leaves and had to return to his duty at the border to serve the nation.

The judges were deeply touched by Chakrapani’s patriotism and commitment to his duty. They stood up and saluted him for his selflessness, and S.S. Thaman expressed how honoured he felt to witness someone from the defence forces come and sing on the Telugu Indian Idol stage.

Thaman even went a step further and suggested that he could talk to someone from Chakrapani’s superiors to arrange for his participation in the show. The idea was met with resounding applause from the audience, further highlighting the admiration people have for the brave men and women in uniform who serve their country.

Chakrapani’s story is a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of the men and women in uniform. They defend our borders, pursue their passions, and contribute to society in their unique ways. aha, and the team of Telugu Indian Idol salute Chakrapani and all the soldiers who serve our nation with dedication and selflessness.

20230302-163004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka breaks down, says Ankit makes her emotional

    ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ teaser promises love, politics, lawlessness

    Sanjay Kapoor reveals a secret about ‘Raja’ song ‘Ankhiyan Milaoon’