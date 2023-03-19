INDIA

BSF nabs Bangladeshi smuggler with gold biscuits valued at Rs 2.78cr

The BSF has arrested a Bangladeshi smuggler in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and recovered from his possession 40 gold biscuits valued at Rs 2.78 crore, an official said on Sunday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) official said the gold biscuits weighing over 4 kg were being smuggled to India from Bangladesh.

An official said that BSF personnel had received information regarding a truck smuggling gold from Bangladesh to India through the Integrated Check Post, Petrapole, following which the truck was intercepted and searched.

The smuggler, arrested on Saturday, has been identified as Sushankar Das — a resident of Satkhira district of Bangladesh.

During questioning, Das said the truck’s owner had loaded fish at ‘Royce International’ in Satkhira on the vehicle, and hid the gold biscuits which were to be handed over to ‘Baba International’ in Kolkata after reaching India.

The smuggler has been handed over to Customs officials along with the recovered gold biscuits and the truck which has been seized.

