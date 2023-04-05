INDIASOUTH ASIA

BSF nabs Pakistani citizen trying to enter India through Gujarat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani citizen attempting to enter India through the Indo-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, an official said on Wednesday.

The individual has been identified as Daya Ram, a resident of Nagarparkar in Pakistan.

An official of BSF Gujarat Frontier said that troopers observed the Pakistani national crossing the international border on Tuesday.

“He was immediately apprehended as soon as he climbed down the gate near border out-post Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district,” an official said.

The BSF has been maintaining a high alert along the international border in Gujarat and Punjab, with increased patrolling and use of technology to detect and deter any attempts of infiltration from Pakistan.

According to a statement, in recent months, there have been several instances of drones being used to smuggle weapons and narcotics across the border.

The BSF has been successful in intercepting many such attempts and has increased its vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

