BSF offers aid to trooper’s family whose house was burnt

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) The Border Security Force on Saturday came to the rescue of its trooper Mohammad Anees, whose house was torched in this week’s violence in the national capital, promising him that the force would repair the house and offer financial aid.

BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore visited Anees’ gutted house in Khajuri Khas area, where nine other houses were also torched by angry mobs on Tuesday.

Rathore assured the family that arrangements would be made to bring Anees to Delhi. Anees is in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to IANS, Rathore said, “We will completely repair the house and we will also give him financial aid. We are calling the boy for a Delhi posting till the time he is comfortable here. We will help him in getting financial aid from the state government.”

Mohammad Munees, father of Anees, thanked IANS for covering his story on Thursday when his family members were trying to recover whatever they could from their burnt house.

IANS had reported the story on Thursday with Mohammad Ahmed and Anees’s cousin Gulsher, who narrated what they had gone through in one of the deadliest clashes in decades in the national capital.

Mohammad Ahmed had on Thursday said that his house was torched in Karawal Nagar’s Khajuri Khas area and that it was the timely intervention from the locals that saved his and his family’s lives.

“Some locals after seeing the smoke went to the rooftop with water pipes to douse the flames. Even as they did it, the gas cylinder in the house of his neighbour Mohammad Iliyas exploded and the balcony of the top floor collapsed,” he said.

“Then some other locals and policemen opened the doors of our homes and brought us out and took us to a safer place,” he said.

The clashes broke out on Sunday between groups for and against the controversial new citizenship law. In the three days of clashes since then, hundreds of vehicles, shops and homes were gutted in the violence. The residents have questioned the role of Delhi Police over its inaction.

