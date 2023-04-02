INDIA

BSF officer dies of bullet injury in J&K’s Kathua

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died of a bullet injury in J&K’s Kathua district on Sunday, official sources said.

As per the sources, Assistant Sub-KInspector Sukhnandan Prasad, of Madhya Pradesh, died of a bullet injury from his service rifle on the international border in Kathua.

“He was posted at Gurnam border outpost in Hiranagar sector when he was found in an injured condition.

“He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival,” a source said.

It was not clear whether Prasad had died of accidental fire from his service rifle or had he committed suicide.

