BSF officer test positive for COVID-19 in MP

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) A 57-year-old BSF officer posted in BSF Academy, Tekanpur near Gwalior tested positive for coronavirus in Gwalior region on Saturday.

“The state health department team that visited the academy found that the officer’s wife had recently gone abroad and could have carried the virus. The entire family is now isolated,” said the state government bulletin released in the evening.

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 34, while the health authorities got busy tracing the contact history of the BSF officer.

Meanwhile, Dr M K Piprolia the nodal health officer for the region said the person whose test report was found positive on March 25, is now found to be negative after fresh samples are examined.

“So far, 34 positive coronavirus cases have been found in the state. Of these, two COVID-19 patients, respectively residents of Indore and Ujjain, have died so far,” Additional Director Health Dr Veena Sinha said in an official press release on Saturday.

So far, 16 residents of Indore, eight locals of Jabalpur, three each in Bhopal and Ujjain and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior have been sickened by the pandemic, the statement said.

Bhopal police on Saturday registered a case against a journalist, who attended the March 20 press conference where Kamal Nath announced his resignation as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, even as his daughter had been advised ‘home quarantine’ after her return from the UK.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath and Vidhan Sabha principal secretary AP Singh had said they have self-quarantined themselves for protection and advised all those attended the press conference to guard against public contact.

Days after the press conference, the journalist and his daughter were tested positive for the infection and undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.

