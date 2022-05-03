INDIA

BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along Jammu border

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various Border Outposts (BOPs) under Jammu Frontier, officials said.

The exchange of sweets was done at the BOPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.

The BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pakistan Rangers who also reciprocated in similar way.

“BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating the border effectively.

“Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces,” BSF said.

