The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Monday.

“Today, on the occasion of Diwali, BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets at various BOPs under Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” the BSF said.

BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pak Rangers and the Rangers also reciprocated.

The BSF said the exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura, and Akhnoor border.

“BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively.

“Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces,” it said.

