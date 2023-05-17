INDIA

BSF, Punjab Police hold meeting to enhance operational posture

Aiming to enhance the operational posture of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a joint coordination meeting of senior officers of the bordering district was organised here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla and attended by the DIG Border Range Amritsar, the DIG Range Ferozepur and SSPs of seven bordering districts.

The BSF delegation was led by Atul Fulzele, IG, Punjab Frontier, who attended the meeting with all sector DIGs.

During the meeting, deliberations on various aspects of crimes taking place in the bordering area with support from across the border was done and a mutual agreement was reached to enhance the operational posture of the BSF and the police.

At the meeting, the emerging trends of terrorist-gangster-smuggler criminal nexus, sensitive issues like drug trafficking, capacity building in the area of counter drone measures and fast exchange of actionable information on real-time basis was deliberated upon, an official statement by the BSF said.

The importance was given to seamless coordination at multi-levels between the police and the BSF to counter the challenge of drug menace.

The net gain of the joint coordination meeting was to jointly endeavour to instill faith in the hearts and minds of the border population towards the uniformed forces and provide them with a sense of security.

The BSF and Punjab police are committed to continuing efforts to secure the borders and safeguard the interest of the citizens, added the statement.

