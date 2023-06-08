INDIA

BSF, Punjab Police recover narcotics dropped by Pak drone

NewsWire
0
0

The BSF and Punjab Police recovered a consignment of suspected narcotics of approximately 2.5 kg dropped by a drone from Pakistan, the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

“At about 9.05 p.m. on Wednesday, BSF troops deployed at border heard buzzing sound of drone coming from Pakistan to India side near the bordering village Wan in Tarn Taran district,” said the BSF.

As per drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and the depth deployed parties were also alerted.

“Further, at about 9.10 p.m., the BSF motorcycle patrol observed a bike movement with headlights off, coming from the Wan village side and signalled the rider to stop. However, the bike rider accelerated the bike in order to escape. The BSF patrol party chased the bike and found the abandoned bike at Mari Kamboke village, while the miscreants fled away, it said.

The whole village was cordoned and a joint search by BSF and the police was carried out and during the search a packet tightly wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached with an Iron ring, meant to be carried by a drone, was recovered from an open area between two houses.

The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contraband, foiled due to joint efforts and timely action by the BSF and the police.

20230608-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool proposes to club last 3 phases of Bengal polls

    RPF foils Karnataka couple’s attempt to sell infant in Goa

    Mining scam: Jharkhand CM appears before ED, alleges conspiracy to destabilise...

    Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy (Ld)