INDIA

BSF, Punjab Police seize heroin dropped by Pak drone

NewsWire
0
0

In a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, three packets of suspected heroin, weighing 2.5 kg was seized from a house in Fazilka district, which is suspected to be dropped by a drone from Pakistan, the paramilitary force said on Friday.

On specific information of the BSF, a joint search operation was launched with the police at some houses of Chakkhewa village on Thursday.

During the search, two suspects were taken into custody and on the basis of their revelation during interrogation three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from the house of the individual.

The consignment was probably dropped by drone few days back and further concealed inside the house, said the BSF.

The case is being registered and investigation is on.

Another coordinated action of the BSF and the police against drugs led to the recovery of contrabands, it added.

20230602-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 weeks after clash, goods vehicles back on Assam-Mizoram highway

    Cattle smuggling case: ED arrests Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

    Plea in HC seeks Covid vaccine for prisoners out on interim...

    Young scientists interact with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar