INDIA

BSF recovers 6 kg narcotics dropped by drone in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized six kg narcotics dropped by a drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector, an official said.

“On March 26, at around 9.36 p.m., BSF troops deployed at the International Border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Toor village in Amritsar district,” the BSF said.

During thorough search of the area on Monday, BSF troops recovered six packets, containing 6.27 kg heroin, inside a bag lying in the fields near the village.

A motorcycle was also found nearby.

20230327-171204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS unveils new laptops in India to empower users

    Telangana Congress leaders placed under house arrest

    ‘Atlas of Affluence’: India’s first yearly white paper on luxury launched

    DMK, AIADMK in war of words over Pongal gift hamper