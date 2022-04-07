INDIA

BSF recovers arms & ammunition along International Border in Jammu

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the International Border in J&K’s Jammu district.

S.K. Singh, DIG (BSF) Jammu frontier told reporters that the troops recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Pargwal sub-sector of Akhnoor area along the International Border in Jammu district.

“On Thursday morning, while on the checking on our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing arms and ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy.

“One AK-47 rifle, 47 AK rounds, 2 rifle magazines, 2 pistols, made in Italy, 49 pistol rounds and 4 pistol magazines were recovered during the search operation launched near Pargwal sub-sector is Akhnoor”, Singh said.

The officials also said that there were some intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based anti-national elements’ (ANEs) attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory, following that the troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled.

He also said that troopers of the Force again exposed the evil designs of the Pak-based ANEs.

