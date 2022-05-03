Acting promptly on specific intelligence input, alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered narcotics worth over Rs one crore in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, officials said here on Tuesday.

The recovery was made on Monday. According to the BSF officials, after specific input, the Force cordoned off the area and started a search operation and found signs of a big drum buried in the soil.

On digging at the spot, 13 plastic drums full of dry Ganja were taken out. During the operation, Tripura Police were also present at the place of seizure and recovered 474 kgs Ganja worth Rs 21,95,000 in the premises of a house in village Rangamati in Sepahijala district in Tripura.

The BSF and the Tripura Police also recovered 16,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 80,00,000, 439 bottles of Eskuf syrup worth Rs 82,950, and the 2.6 gram of Brown Sugar worth Rs 78,000.

On May 1, the Force recovered 5,700 Yaba tablets worth Rs 28,50,000 in the area of responsibility of the Border Out Post Salpokar.

The officials said that the total seizure amount of narcotics in the last two days was worth Rs 1,32,05,950

They also said that the seized items were being handed over to the concerned agencies to do the needful according to applicable laws.

Similarly in Punjab, the BSF on Monday recovered three packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin ahead of the border fence in the farming area at the International Border. The recovery was made by the troops of the Kisan guards, who keep an eye on the famers who go to the field ahead of the border fence.

On May 1, the alert jawans of the border guarding force under Punjab Frontier apprehended a farmer, while he was trying to conceal suspicious narcotics weighing over one kg when he went ahead of the fence for farming. The farmer was later handed over to the local police for further legal actions against him.

