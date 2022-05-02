As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over two Bangladeshi nationals to its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to BSF officials of the South Bengal Frontiers, two Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the International border illegally on Sunday, were nabbed by the troopers at two different Border Out Posts at Ranaghat and Hakimpur. Of the two, one was a Bangladeshi woman who was lured by the touts for better livelihood in India.

On April 29 too, the BSF had apprehended two Bangladeshi women at BOP Jeetpur who had entered into Indian Territory without the valid documents and handed them over to BGB in a goodwill gesture.

The BSF now hands over the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to BGB unless the nabbed persons don’t have any criminal records in India. These Bangladeshi nationals illegally cross into India in search of better livelihood.

According to a report, at least 4,896 Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed while trying to cross over to India between January 1, 2019 and April 28,2022.

The report also said that the maximum number of illegal immigrants entering or leaving India is from the South Bengal Frontiers.

The officials also admitted that the maximum number of illegal immigrants entering or leaving India take place in the southern part of Bengal because of the some unfenced parts and reverine borders.

India shares 4,096 km long boundary with Bangladesh, out of which South Bengal Frontiers shares nearly 913.32 kms. Under the South Bengal Frontiers of BSF, around 50 per cent of the area is either unfenced or reverine belt and in certain sections, the villages are situated very close to the International Border on both sides and that makes the detection of illegal immigrants a difficult task, the Force officials said.

20220502-121402