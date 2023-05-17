The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 15 kg of narcotics after shooting a drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar sector, the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

“A rogue drone from Pakistan violated the Indian airspace and was intercepted by BSF troops by shooting at it,” a BSF officer said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday morning.

During the search operation, two big packets, weighing 15.5 kg and suspected to contain heroin, were recovered near Kakkar.

Further search of nearby areas is underway, it added.

20230517-112405