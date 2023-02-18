The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized 20 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, wrapped with yellow tape two pistols and ammunition close to the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

“On February 18 at about 5.30 a.m., alert troops of the Border Security Force deployed at border observed some suspicious movement of smugglers ahead of fencing in the area falling near Khasawali village in Gurdaspur district,” the paramilitary force said in a statement.

After challenging, in a prompt action, BSF troops immediately fired towards Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence. However, smugglers managed to run away taking advantage of dense fog. Pakistani smugglers also fired two bursts. The whole area was cordoned and police and sister agencies were informed.

During initial search, the BSF troops recovered 20 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, wrapped with yellow tape along with one PVC pipe of length 12 feet, two pistols – China and Turkey made, six magazines and 242 rounds (Pakistan made) from ahead of border fencing, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

20230218-140805