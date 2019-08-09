BSF seizes 218 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 218 cattle that were being smuggled to Bangladesh, during raids in West Bengal’s border districts, an official said on Friday.

The BSF officers of South Bengal Frontier raided the border areas of Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

They observed the movements of the smugglers while they tried to take the cattle into the Ganga river on Thursday night and made the seizure. However, the smugglers swam across the river and fled.

“The market price of the total 218 cattle seized is over Rs 20 lakh,” the officer added.

