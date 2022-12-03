The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered 27 kg heroin and a pistol dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka sector.

The BSF said jawans deployed at border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object or drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Churiwala Chusti village in Fazilka district.

The troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. The whole area was cordoned and the police and other security agencies were informed.

The BSF troops chased the sound of the drone and reached in an agricultural field where they again fired in the direction of the drone. They observed the movement of three-four suspected persons in the nearby area.

In a prompt action, troops challenged them and fired towards the direction of suspected movement of miscreants.

However, they managed to flee away from the spot.

During the search, the BSF party recovered 10 big size packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. On opening the packets, the suspected heroin, approximately 26.850 kg, one pistol, two magazines, among other items, were recovered.

