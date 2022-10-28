The Border Security Force has seized six AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 200 rounds of ammunition along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, officials said.

The recovery was made Thursday evening from a bag during a search near zero line in the Ferozepur sector.

From the bag, three AK-47 rifles, six empty magazines, three mini AK-47 rifles, five magazines, three pistols and six empty magazines along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The BSF has informed Punjab Police for investigation.

