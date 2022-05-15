The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that it has seized consignments of contraband valued at Rs 2.29 crore in Tripura sector in a series of operations in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.

According to the officials of the frontier headquarters in Agartala, the alert troopers of 103 Battalion successfully seized the huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 kg ganja, rescued 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value having Rs 2.29 crore along with 10,500, Bangladeshi Taka and also apprehended two notorious smugglers in different operations on May 14-15.

They also said that following a specific tip-off, the troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Srinagar under 109 Battalion conducted a special joint operation along with police and successfully recovered huge consignment of 102 bundles containing assorted clothing items along with one Omni van, one Bajaj Plantina Motorcycle and three mobile phones having total seizure value amounting to Rs 2.22 crore from a godown under Srinagar Police Station under South Tripura.

The troopers also apprehended two local smugglers named Madhu and his associate Pranam Majumdar from the spot and handed over them to the local police station while the seized goods were handed over to the Customs-Sabroom for further course of action, the BSF officials said.

