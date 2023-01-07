INDIA

BSF seizes human hair worth Rs 30L meant to be smuggled to B’desh

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in Meghalaya have seized 300 kg of human hair worth Rs 30 lakh meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the human hair was seized after they were ferried from Shillong to bordering Jamador village before being smuggled to Bangladesh through the riverine route along the South West Khasi Hills district.

“Bangladesh has emerged as a new transit corridor for human hair smuggling for further supply to China and Taiwan. Earlier Myanmar was used as a transit for illegal trade of human hair,” the spokesman added.

Human hair is used in making wigs as these have huge international demand.

The BSF, which guards the 443-km India-Bangladesh border with Meghalaya, had seized 225 kg of human hair while smuggling it to Bangladesh in 2022.

20230108-001401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 20,038 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

    Centre grants 265 DNB postgraduate medical seats to J&K

    Eradication of illiteracy should become a people’s movement: VP

    Amid surge, around 3K Covid patients go ‘missing’ in Bengaluru