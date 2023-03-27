INDIA

BSF seizes marijuana worth Rs 2.8 cr in Tripura, arrests three

0
0

In a major narcotics haul, Border Security Force (BSF) troopers seized 1,385 jg of marijuana worth Rs 2.8 crore in Tripura and arrested three drug peddlers in connection, officials said on Monday.

A BSF spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, the troopers led by senior officials during a special drive against trans-border smugglers recovered the contraband, hidden under the surface of the house of a drug kingpin in the border village at Sidhai.

BSF Tripura is committed to thwarting the attempts being made by trans-border criminals and smugglers by taking all possible proactive measures and it frequently confiscates huge quantities of contraband, a BSF statement said.

The BSF has recently further tightened its vigil along Tripura’s 856 km international border with Bangladesh to curb the trans-border smuggling and various crimes.

20230327-121604

