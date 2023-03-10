The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered an AK series rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition from a field in Gurdaspur sector after shooting down a drone.

“Troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into India near Metla village in the district at around 1 a.m. on Friday in Gurdaspur,” a BSF statement said.

“As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing. On day break the whole area was cordoned in which police also participated,” it said.

During the search, BSF troops found a hexacopter along with the weapon and ammunition.

20230310-182403