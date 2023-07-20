The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have gunned down a Pakistani drone and recovered three packets of suspected heroin from the spot, said officials on Thursday.

They said, “The soldiers of the Border Security Force deployed on the Indo-Pak international border near Raisinghnagar, Sector Sriganganagar, heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan and shot it down on Wednesday night.”

“During intensive checking of the area in the morning, three packets of suspected heroin and a Pakistani drone were recovered from the area.”

Under this operation, three packets of suspected heroin weighing about 2.3 kg were recovered, the value of which in the international market is estimated to be about Rs 12 crore. The heroin recovered by the BSF will be handed over to the concerned agency for detailed investigation.

“In the past also, continuous nefarious attempts are being made by Pakistan to smuggle drugs through drones from across the border, but their efforts are being thwarted by the jawans, said officials.

