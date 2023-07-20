INDIA

BSF shoots down Pak drone, 3 packets of heroin seized

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have gunned down a Pakistani drone and recovered three packets of suspected heroin from the spot, said officials on Thursday.

They said, “The soldiers of the Border Security Force deployed on the Indo-Pak international border near Raisinghnagar, Sector Sriganganagar, heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan and shot it down on Wednesday night.”

“During intensive checking of the area in the morning, three packets of suspected heroin and a Pakistani drone were recovered from the area.”

Under this operation, three packets of suspected heroin weighing about 2.3 kg were recovered, the value of which in the international market is estimated to be about Rs 12 crore. The heroin recovered by the BSF will be handed over to the concerned agency for detailed investigation.

“In the past also, continuous nefarious attempts are being made by Pakistan to smuggle drugs through drones from across the border, but their efforts are being thwarted by the jawans, said officials.

2023072042297

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Volcano erupts in Iceland after days of earthquakes

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    TN villagers protest as groundwater is sold to industries during shortage

    Kerala CM denies misplacing baggage during UAE trip but Sivasankar says...