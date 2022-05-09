INDIA

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab, 10 kg heroin seized

NewsWire
0
4

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone close to the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar early Monday and recovered nine yellow packets of contraband.

The weight of the heroin was found to be 10 kg with packing material.

In a tweet, the BSF said, “BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be heroin (10.670 kg) in a bag were also recovered.”

The troops sounded an alert.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

20220509-092406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 labourers trapped, 36 rescued in Punjab’s building collapse

    Pipelines laid on farm lands in TN during AIADMK rule: TN...

    Warm welcome awaits Nepal PM in UP’s Varanasi

    Weekly closure ends in UP as Covid cases decline