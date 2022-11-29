INDIA

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab

NewsWire
0
1

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday shot down a drone from Pakistan that entered Punjab’s Amritsar district, foiling another smuggling attempt.

This was the second intrusion by a drone in two days in the region.

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it entered the Indian territory near the Chaharpur village, some 40 km from Amritsar city.

The BSF recovered one hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle, in a partial damaged condition along with white-colour polythene tagged with it, a BSF official said.

The BSF has spotted over 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in Punjab, a marked increase from 45 and 65 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

It has shot down at least 13 drones this year, six in the past two months.

20221129-104003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman judge dies, 3 others injured in Rajasthan road accident

    Two arrested in Bengal for gangrape of woman

    Two TN doctors face action for issuing fake ‘life certificates’

    IT raids at multiple units of Khyber business group in Kashmir