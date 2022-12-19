INDIA

BSF thwarts infiltration by Pak drones at Punjab international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pakistan’s attempt of smuggling drugs and weapons across the border through drones. BSF apprised that the drone tried infiltration twice at different posts along the international border of Punjab.

BSF said that the drone was fired upon by the jawans at the border in Gurdaspur in Punjab, late on Sunday night.

According to the information, the drone’s activity was detected at Chandu Batala outpost around 10:20 p.m., in response of which the security force fired 6 illumination bombs and 26 rounds of rapid fire.

BSF informed that the drone tried to infiltrate Indian territory again at 10:48 p.m. near the Kasowal post in the sector.

The force retaliated by firing around 72 rounds in cross fire and 4 illumination bombs.

The drone was then seen going back towards Pakistan from above the fencing.

Senior officials were informed after the incident and search operations are underway in the area.

Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi inspected the spot and interacted with the locals including jawans.

He said that the entire area was being intensively searched by the BSF and the police.

Joshi added that Pakistani drone activity has been observed three times in the last 2 days and claimed that a befitting reply to the attempts was given by the jawans.

20221219-124005

