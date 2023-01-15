INDIASOUTH ASIA

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another Pakistani attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons to India, by shooting down a drone in Punjab’s border region, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF fired 7 rounds at the drone after its movement was detected late on Saturday night in Kalia village of Tarn Taran district, alongside the India-Pakistan border.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

This is the second instance this month where a drone arms drop attempt was prevented by the BSF.

On January 3, the troopers fired 15 rounds at a Pakistani drone after hearing its noise in Kalia village and drove it away.

