INDIA

BSF trooper killed, 6 others injured in J&K road accident

NewsWire
0
0

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed and 6 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said a BSF vehicle went out of the driver’s control at Mankote in Poonch district and skidded off the road into a deep gorge.

“Seven BSF troopers were injured in this accident and one of them, identified as constable Ram Chandran of 158 BSF Battalion, succumbed to critical head injuries.

“The injured are being treated in the hospital. Police has registered a case in this incident,” an official said.

20230507-220202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No politics, asserts TMC at launch of Rs 5 a plate...

    Bollywood at inflection point with low ratings, lack of single theatres,...

    K’taka Police probe two suspects in mixer-grinder blast case

    Centre’s infra push to drive mining and construction equipment sector: ICRA