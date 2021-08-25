A border security force (BSF) trooper on leave, was killed on Wednesday by a shooting stone in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said a BSF trooper identified as Nisar Hussain of Jarallan area in Rajouri district was hit by a shooting stone while he was cutting wood in Dhoke area of Pir Panjal mountain range.

“He was shifted to government hospital in Surankote where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

“The trooper was posted with 92 battalion of the BSF and was presently on leave at his home”, police said.

