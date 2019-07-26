BSF trooper’s daughter commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The 17-year-old daughter of a BSF trooper was found hanging from the ceiling fan from her home here, having allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday. However, no suicide note was found at the spot.

According to the police, the incident in south Delhi’s Saket area was reported on Tuesday.

“A team reached the house located at sector 3 of Pushp Vihar and found the girl, a class 12 student, hanging from the fan with her ‘dupatta’. During investigation, it was found that the parents of another girl, studying in the same school as this girl, had informed the principal about their daughter being beaten up,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said.

Police said that the girl’s mother was called to meet the principal but when she went to school on Tuesday the teachers had left by then and she was called the next day.

“No foul play was found in the case. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. The reports are awaited,” the DCP said.

