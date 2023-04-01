INDIA

BSF troops fire at suspected Pakistani drone in J&K’s Samba

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday.

A BSF spokesman said that a blinking light of a “suspected” drone was observed around 12.15 a.m. on the international border in Ramnagar area of Samba district.

“Alert troops fired towards the blinking light after which the drone was forced to return,” a BSF spokesman said.

The spokesman added that over two dozen rounds were fired at the drone but it managed to return to the Pakistan side of the border.

A massive search operation is going on in the area to find out whether any narcotics or weapons were air-dropped by the drone during its flight on the Indian side of the international border.

