BSM MP Afzal Ansari sentenced to 4 yrs in jail, may lose LS membership

BSP MP Afzal Ansari faces disqualification from Lok Sabha after an MP-MLA Court here on Saturday convicted and sentenced him to four years imprisonment in a Gangsters Act case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Afzal Ansari.

As per Parliament norms, any member sentenced to two years or more in prison automatically stands disqualified.

Earlier in the day, the same court convicted and sentenced Afzal’s younger brother, jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, to 10 years in in the same Gangsters Act case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Mukhtar Ansari.

It may be noted that a case was registered against Mukhtar and Afzal under the Gangster Act for their involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 and kidnapping of businessman Nandkishore Rungta in 1996.

Afzal Ansari, his brother Mukhtar Ansari and brother-in-law Ejazul Haque were booked under the Gangster Act in 2007 in this case. Ejazul Haque has passed away. The hearing in this case was completed on April 1

Earlier, the decision in this case was to come on April 15, but later the date was extended to April 29.

20230429-184603

