INDIA

BSP faced maximum defections in UP polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced the maximum number of defections by its candidates and MLAs during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP lost nearly 75 (27 per cent) candidates to other parties during the polls and 12 sitting MLAs crossed over to other parties.

According to a detailed analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the number of candidates who left the Congress to join other parties was 37 (13 per cent).

In recent assembly elections, 54 (20 per cent) out of the total of 276 re-contesting candidates switched to the Samajwadi Party followed by 35 (13 per cent) candidates who joined BJP and 31 (11 per cent) candidates who joined BSP.

The highest number of MLAs-27 left BJP to join another party. Eighteen candidates left Rashtriya Lok Dal to join other parties while 22 from SP moved to greener pastures.

Among the sitting MLAs, the BJP got 32 from other parties while SP got 19 and BSP had four.

The richest candidates seeking re-election included Nawab Kazim Ali of Congress who contested and lost the Rampur seat and S K Sharma from Mathura who contested on a BSP ticket.

20220426-142632

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to carry out extensive land surveys to trace temples’ lost...

    Assam CM requests Centre to expedite peace parleys with ULFA-I

    Sarpanch booked for drug peddling in J&K’s Kupwara

    ED attaches 14 properties of William Verghese to the tune of...