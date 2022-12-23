BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav said that he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Saturday.

“I will go with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manickam Tagore to join the Yatra,” he said, adding that the yatra is for harmony and development and it has nothing to do with party politics.

Gandhi has written to Yadav, who is the BSP’s head in the Lok Sabha, to join the cause.

“As a member of parliament, you are the backbone of India’s democratic structure and represent the voice of our people. You are a critical part of this conversation, and I would very much like to listen to you, and share our perspectives. It doesn’t matter whether we agree or disagree. It’s important that we talk and listen in freedom. We would very much like you to come and walk with us. If for some reason, you cannot join us, then do join us in spirit. Become a Bharat Yatri and carry the message of love and harmony with you,” the letter said.

On Friday, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi joined the yatra in Faridabad.

