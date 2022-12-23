INDIA

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav said that he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Saturday.

“I will go with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manickam Tagore to join the Yatra,” he said, adding that the yatra is for harmony and development and it has nothing to do with party politics.

Gandhi has written to Yadav, who is the BSP’s head in the Lok Sabha, to join the cause.

“As a member of parliament, you are the backbone of India’s democratic structure and represent the voice of our people. You are a critical part of this conversation, and I would very much like to listen to you, and share our perspectives. It doesn’t matter whether we agree or disagree. It’s important that we talk and listen in freedom. We would very much like you to come and walk with us. If for some reason, you cannot join us, then do join us in spirit. Become a Bharat Yatri and carry the message of love and harmony with you,” the letter said.

On Friday, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi joined the yatra in Faridabad.

20221223-212203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Speaker to give Rs 1L to panchayats for not burning...

    Collapsed Indigo passenger was not a heart patient: Bhagwat Karad

    Covid surge continues in J&K, 685 new cases

    Cabal of anti-Modi activists ignore anything positive Modi govt has done:...