BSP to project Mayawati as PM candidate

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to project its party chief Mayawati as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BSP sources said that the party would not join any opposition alliance but would go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BSP leader Bhimrao Ambedkar said, “The leaders of the opposition are holding meetings in various states to prepare the groundwork for the opposition parties to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Even after several rounds of meetings, it is not clear as to who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the opposition.”

The BSP, however, has decided to project party chief Mayawati as the PM candidate,” he said.

Ambedkar said that BSP is not a follower of other political parties but it is a party based on ideology and cadre.

BSP functionaries said that Mayawati continued to enjoy the confidence of Dalits across the country and had the image of being a tough and able administrator.

Party leaders claim that once Mayawati positions herself as the prime ministerial candidate, Dalits who had moved over to the BJP, will return to the BSP fold.

