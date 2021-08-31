In a move that points towards a realignment of political forces in Uttar Pradesh, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra attended the prayer service in the memory of late BJP leader Kalyan Singh here on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the prayer meeting.

In his remarks on the occasion, Mishra said that late Kalyan Singh was a big name in Indian politics and will remain an inspiration for centuries.

“I met him on several occasions and he was always concerned about public welfare. I pray for his family on behalf of my party that they may be strong enough to bear the loss,” he said.

Mishra, incidentally, was the only leader from the opposition to attend the prayer meeting and his presence has led to speculations in political circles.

A senior BSP MLA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he was completely confused about the party’s posture.

“We do not know what message our party leaders are trying to send out by warming up to the BJP. There are other opposition parties that condoled the passing away of Kalyan Singh but never attended his last rites,” he said.

–IANS

amita/vd