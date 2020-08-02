Canindia News

BTS confirm title and launch date of new single

Seoul, Aug 3 (IANS) South Korean boy band BTS have revealed the title and release date of their much-hyped upcoming single.

The band disclosed on August 3 at midnight (Korean time), that the single is titled “Dynamite”. The song will arrive on August 21. The title and date announcement comes a week after the single was announced, on July 27.

The news was confirmed on the official Twitter account of the South Korean label Big Hit Entertainment, which manages BTS. The entertainment label broke the news with a pink poster that simply had the BTS logo at the top, the eight letters of the word “Dynamite” in eight different colours below it, and the words “Coming Aug 21” at the bottom.

The hashtags #BTS_Dynamite and #BTSArmy were among trending topics all over the world including India all through Sunday.

