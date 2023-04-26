ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

‘BTS Forest’ created in Seoul’s Nanji park

NewsWire
0
0

A local music streaming service named Melon said on Wednesday that it has created a forest named after the K-pop supergroup BTS as part of its eco-friendly project.

Located in Nanji Han River Park in western Seoul, the BTS Forest consists of three fringe trees and 400 sacred bamboo trees, the service said, adding the trees were bought with money donated by its subscribers, reports Yonhap.

According to the service, when subscribers select their favourite singer’s name on the project home page, 2 percent of their monthly payment is saved as a donation.

Once the donation reaches 20 million won (US$16,762), it is donated to the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement, which will then use the funds to create a forest named after the chosen singer in Seoul.

BTS became the first artiste, among both domestic and foreign musicians, to exceed 20 million won in fan donations through the project last month.

20230426-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranveer is all set for web series with Hollywood star

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Housemates await Archana’s re-entry with bared claws

    Ram Charan gifts gold coins to 35 technicians from ‘RRR’ unit

    Sheezan Khan’s sisters issue statement, raise questions for ‘demeaning’ him