BTS’ J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released on Feb 17

K-pop superband BTS will unveil a photo book in February featuring images of member J-Hope.

The photo book, titled ‘All New Hope’, will come out on February 17 as part of the septet’s ‘Special 8 Photo-Folio’ project launched in September to show off the group members’ individual characters and new sides, BigHit Music said in a release, reports ‘Yonhap’ News Agency.

J-Hope also released a concept film for the forthcoming photo book on social media the same day, surprising fans with his long hairstyle in one of the images.

Five other members – Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin and V – have published their individual photo books under the project.

