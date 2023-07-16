INDIA

BTS’ Jungkook ranked No. 1 on Spotify with first solo single ‘Seven’

NewsWire
0
0

K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook’s first solo single, ‘Seven’, has been ranked at top of the streaming giant Spotify’s daily top song global chart. 

The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart after being streamed nearly 16 million times, his agency said Sunday, reports Yonhap.
The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify’s global chart. The record also made ‘Seven’ the most streamed of songs newly listed on Spotify’s global top songs chart.
The instrumental version of ‘Seven’ also debuted in 65th place, while Jungkook’s two other numbers, “Still With You” and “My You,” ranked 54th and 113th on the chart, respectively.
Jungkook unveiled ‘Seven’ on Friday, becoming the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.
The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and France.
At home, the song also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs and other major charts.

2023071640065

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 perish in Maha Covid hospital ICU blaze

    Drone spotted near PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi

    Second trailer of ‘Runway 34’ blurs the line between hero and...

    Do pills for PCOS really help?