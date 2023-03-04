ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

BTS’ Jungkook sways to ‘Naatu Naatu’ during live session

NewsWire
0
1

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook was seen grooving to the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ during a live session with his fans on Weverse.

A clip from Jungkook’s live while grooving and “vibing” to ‘Naatu Naatu’, originally picturised on NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, has taken over social media. Some could not even control themselves as Jungkook said ‘RRR’ while talking.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230304-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza posts emotional note remembering father

    Yami Gautam: Always try to make sure I get regional accent...

    Says SRK: ‘Heart beats for Messi, but Mbappe is a treat...

    Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born...