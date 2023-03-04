K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook was seen grooving to the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ during a live session with his fans on Weverse.

A clip from Jungkook’s live while grooving and “vibing” to ‘Naatu Naatu’, originally picturised on NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, has taken over social media. Some could not even control themselves as Jungkook said ‘RRR’ while talking.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

