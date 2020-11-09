BTS shines at MTV EMA 2020, Armaan Malik wins Best India Act

The K-Pop boy band BTS walked away with four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song, while singer Armaan Malik won the Best India Act.



Armaan won for his pop single “Control”, beating competition from Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep.



BTS won four of the five EMAs for which they were nominated. They won Best Group for the third year in a row.



“We’ll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music,” member RM said in their acceptance speech.



The South Korean pop group also won Best Song for “Dynamite”, Best Fans and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con awards.



The girl band Little Mix hosted the event, which was filmed in various locations including London and Budapest. The group also performed their new single, “Sweet melody”. Other performers included Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith and Zara Larsson.



Lady Gaga won the Best Artist prize, Cardi B picked up the Best Hip Hop award, Coldplay won Best Rock, Haley Williams won for Best Alternative music and Little Mix was named for Best Pop award. The award for Best Latin music went to Karol G, who also won Best Collaboration for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj.



David Guetta, who won in the Best Electronic category, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won Best Push and Doja Cat took home the Best New Artist award.



The artistes and bands accepted their awards and spoke to fans around the world in pre-recorded videos.



Like most award shows this year, the event was a virtual one owing to the Covid pandemic. In India, it was streamed on Voot Select and aired on Vh1 India on November 9.



